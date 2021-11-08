Italy's MPS to assess steps to cut more problem loans, legal risks -CEO

Adds details on layoff calculations

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) BMPS.MI will analyse possible steps to further reduce its legal and credit risks as well as cut the size of the group by shedding unprofitable operations, its CEO said on Monday.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, MPS Chief Executive Guido Bastianini said that in the coming weeks, the bank would revise a multi-year plan it had never finalised pending a possible merger.

The move comes after the collapse in talks last month between Italy's Treasury, which owns 64% of MPS after bailing it out in 2017, and UniCredit CRDI.MI over a rescue deal for MPS.

There will probably be significant changes to the plan, Bastianini said, because the bank must prove it can stand on its own feet before European Union competition authorities clear a multi-billion euro cash call, the bulk of which Italy is preparing to shoulder.

The existing business plan envisages cutting around 2,600 staff through an early retirement scheme, which will cost 478 million euros ($552 million).

Bastianini said laying off 4,000 people would cost 950 million euros but it was too early to put a number on the job cuts and the size of the cash call - set at up to 2.5 billion euros under the existing plan.

He said MPS would focus on the "perimeter of the group", looking at shedding unprofitable parts.

UniCredit had targeted only MPS' best-performing bits, namely its branches in Tuscany, Veneto, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna regions.

Sources have told Reuters the Treasury still intends to implement the scheme it had readied to ease the sale to UniCredit, ridding MPS of its non-ordinary legal risks and all its remaining problem loans, as well as spinning off branches in Italy's poorer south.

Bastianini said MPS was studying a number of "strategic initiatives" and would conduct a cost-benefit analysis before deciding whether to go ahead with any transaction on legal and loan risks.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

