Italy's MPS needs growth rather than a 'saviour' says CEO

Recasts with MPS CEO comments

ROME, June 12 (Reuters) - State-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMP does not need a rescue buyer, but like other mid-sized Italian banks needs to grow instead to serve Italy's interests, its CEO said on Monday.

Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio made the comments at an event organised by Italy's main banking union FABI, shortly after the head of BPER Banca EMII.MI, Piero Montani, reiterated that his bank had no interest in buying MPS.

BPER and Banco BPM BAMI.MI are seen as potential partners for MPS to create a third large banking group alongside heavyweights Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and UniCredit CRDI.MI.

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said such a solution would aid competition and benefit Italian companies.

Banco BPM has also repeatedly denied any interest in MPS.

In an apparent indirect reference to Banco BPM, whose main shareholder since last year is France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, Lovaglio said it was important to grow in size to avoid being taken over.

"The problem is not who would want us ... or a third important banking group in Italy to save MPS ... the issue to get to such a size that one can support the economy," he said.

"Size means capital ... without sufficient capital one risks becoming a takeover target for other players."

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

