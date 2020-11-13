Italy's MPS flags capital shortfall ahead, says govt looking for partner

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI said a recent analysis of its capital reserves had projected a shortfall ahead, adding the government stood ready to support it while also seeking a merger with a stronger peer.

In the financial report on its website for the first nine months, Monte dei Paschi said the capital shortfall was set to emerge due to higher provisions against legal risks booked in the third quarter and updated estimates on the impact of the pandemic and regulatory effects.

In presenting third-quarter earnings, the bank had said it was studying capital strengthening measures with the support of its top shareholder.

In the document, Monte dei Paschi said the Treasury stood behind the bank but it also intended to respect commitments taken with the European Union at the time of the bailout which in 2017 handed the state a 68% stake.

To this aim, the Treasury wants to carry out "a market transaction finding an anchor investor and/or a banking partner of high standing to restore the bank's competitiveness," Monte dei Paschi said in the document.

Italy's Treasury faces growing calls from politicians and unions to push back the re-privatisation of Monte dei Paschi.

Sources have told Reuters the Treasury is striving hard to lure a merger partner in an effort to put the loss-making bank on sounder footing going forward.

