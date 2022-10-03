Italy's MPS commits with EU to leasing, real estate sales

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New restructuring commitments agreed by Italy and the European Union over state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI include disposals of leasing contracts and properties, a document showed on Monday.

The text of the EU Commission's decision on the Tuscan bank also showed Rome had committed to keeping the management of its stakes in various state-owned banks separate.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

