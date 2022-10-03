US Markets

Italy's MPS commits with EU to leasing, real estate sales

Contributors
Valentina Za Reuters
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

New restructuring commitments agreed by Italy and the European Union over state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena include disposals of leasing contracts and properties, a document showed on Monday.

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New restructuring commitments agreed by Italy and the European Union over state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI include disposals of leasing contracts and properties, a document showed on Monday.

The text of the EU Commission's decision on the Tuscan bank also showed Rome had committed to keeping the management of its stakes in various state-owned banks separate.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular