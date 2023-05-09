Italy's MPS beats forecast with stellar profit jump

Adds details on cost/income, fees

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - State-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI on Tuesday reported a much larger than expected jump in first quarter net profit as it slashed costs and, like peers, reaped the benefits of higher interest rates.

Monte dei Paschi (MPS) said net profit came in at 236 million euros ($260 million), outstripping a 150 million euro market consensus cited by analysts, and growing more than 20-fold compared with a 10 million euro profit last year.

Income from the lending business rose 57% from a year before, outpacing expectations. Net fees also rose 7% from the previous quarter due to the sale of investment products.

Operating costs fell 14% year-on-year, to stand at 53% of income, sharply down from 60% at the end of December.

Under CEO Luigi Lovaglio, who has just been reappointed for another three years, MPS in November completed a make-or-break 2.5 billion-euro capital raising which it used in part to send more than 4,000 employees into early retirement.

The bank said its best-quality capital stood at 14.9% of risk weighted assets (RWAs), down from 15.6% at the end of last year, after a revision of internal risk models drove a smaller than anticipated 3.8 billion euro increase in RWAs in the quarter. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

