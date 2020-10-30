Italy's Monte dei Paschi to hold extraordinary board meeting on Monday- source

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Monday after a court ruling forced the state-owned bank to hike provisions against legal risks, a source close to the matter said.

The lender on Thursday decided to set aside money against pending lawsuits following the conviction of two former top executives, stoking concerns about a potential capital shortfall.

