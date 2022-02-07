Italy's Monte dei Paschi strips CEO Bastianini of his powers - sources

Adds sources

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The board of state-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS)BMPS.MI on Monday stripped Chief Executive Guido Bastianini of his powers after frictions with the Rome government escalated, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in the bank, which reports full-year results later on Monday, extended gains on the news rising 1.2% by 1440 GMT. The sources said the board voted unanimously against Bastianini.

MPS decline to comment. The bank had previously said its board would decide Bastianini's future on Monday.

Italy's Treasury, which controls Monte dei Paschi via a 64% stake it acquired after a 2017 bailout, decided to oust Bastianini following last year's failed attempt to sell the Tuscan bank to UniCredit, sources had told Reuters on Jan. 31.

Bastianini, formerly at regional lender Carige, took the role in 2020, after predecessor Marco Morelli refused to serve another mandate.

The appointment of Bastianini was sponsored by the 5-Star Movement, which is part of Italy's ruling coalition and has always advocated postponing the re-privatisation of MPS.

