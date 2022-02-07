Italy's Monte dei Paschi strips CEO Bastianini of his powers - ANSA newswire

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The board of Italy's Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI has voted unanimously on Monday to strip Chief Executive Guido Bastianini of his powers, Ansa news agency reported on Monday.

Italy's Treasury, which controls Monte dei Paschi via a 64% stake it acquired after a 2017 bailout, had decided to oust Bastianini following last year's failed attempt to sell the Tuscan bank to UniCredit, sources had told Reuters on Jan. 31.

MPS declined to comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

