Italy's Monte dei Paschi says working on measures to boost capital

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy's state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said on Thursday it was working on measures to boost its capital reserves due to rising legal risks, losses linked to a bad loan clean-up and a worsening economy.

The bank did not give details on its capital shortfall, but sources have told Reuters that Chief Executive Guido Bastianini has forecast a 1.5-2.0 billion euro gap by the first quarter of 2021 without a cash injection.

The bank, which is 68% owned by the state following a 2017 bailout, on Thursday reported a 451 million euro net loss for the third quarter despite a rebound in its operating performance as Italy emerged from a prolonged lockdown.

"The bank, with the full support of its controlling shareholder, is working to revise its capital plan while evaluating capital strengthening measures," it said in a statement.

MPS' capital woes are causing frictions within Italy's ruling coalition. Led by prominent Democratic Party (PD) member Roberto Gualtieri, the Treasury refuses to pour more money into the bank without a merger with a stronger peer.

But a majority in the co-ruling 5-Star Movement is pushing for a share issue to keep the bank under state control in the near term and to fund the stand-alone business plan that CEO Bastianini is working on, party sources have said.

MPS increased provisions against legal claims by 411 million euros in the quarter following the conviction of two former top executives last month in a false accounting case.

Core capital fell to 12.9% of assets in September, down from 13.4% in June, compared with an 8.8% regulatory threshold.

MPS is working on transferring 8.1 billion euros in impaired loans to state-owned bad loan manager AMCO in a deal to be completed by Dec. 1 that will further erode its capital base.

