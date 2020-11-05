Italy's Monte dei Paschi says working on measures to boost capital

Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

Italy's state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it was working on measures to boost its capital due to increasing legal risks, losses linked to a bad loan clean-up plan and deteriorating economic conditions.

The bank did not give details on its capital shortfall, but sources have told Reuters that Chief Executive Guido Bastianini has forecast a 1.5-2.0 billion euro capital gap by the first quarter of 2021 without a cash injection.

The bank on Thursday reported a 451 million euro loss for the third quarter.

