Italy's Monte dei Paschi pushes back capital gap to 2023 after good quarter

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said it would face a capital shortfall only in early 2023, later than initially forecast, after swinging to a profit in the third quarter helped by a write-up on two loans.

Monte dei Paschi had expected to face an up to 500 million euro shortfall in its Tier1 capital by the middle of next year. It said on Thursday it now expected that could be the case only after Jan. 1, 2023.

Monte dei Paschi said third-quarter profit totalled 186.0 million euros, from a loss of 450.6 million euros a year earlier. The bank, which is 64% owned by the state following a 2017 bailout, said it booked a 131.5 million euro write-up in the period on two loans that return to be performing.

Monte dei Paschi confirmed it planned to raise capital next year after the Treasury failed to clinch a sale of the Tuscan lender to UniCredit CRDI.MI.

