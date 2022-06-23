Italy's Monte dei Paschi plans 2.5 bln euro cash call to fund new strategic plan

Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday said it would raise 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in capital to fund a new strategic plan aimed at cutting costs and improving profitability.

Monte dei Paschi said it would reduce costs to 60% of its income in 2024 from 71% last year including by laying off around 4,000 staff with a one-off cost of 800 million euros.

