Italy's Monte dei Paschi needs 2-2.5 bln euros in capital

Adds details

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI on Thursday said it needed up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 bln) in capital, as Italy's Treasury presses ahead with efforts to re-privatise the loss-making bank.

Rome pumped 5.4 billion euros into Monte dei Paschi as part of a 2017 rescue and must cut its stake under the terms of the bailout it agreed with Brussels.

Monte dei Paschi (MPS) said it had prepared a new plan through 2025 which envisages cutting a net 2,670 jobs but no operating changes so as to facilitate a merger.

Finding a solution quickly has become imperative after MPS said last month its capital ratios were set to fall below minimum thresholds, and the European Central Bank told the bank to clarify by Jan. 31 how it plans to fill the capital shortfall.

MPS said its board would meet on Jan. 19 to approve the capital plan it will submit to the ECB, which will set the bank's capital needs at between 2.0-2.5 billion euros over the medium term. ($1 = 0.8156 euros)

($1 = 0.8155 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jane Merriman)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.