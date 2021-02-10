Italy's Monte dei Paschi annual losses soar in 2020

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Losses at Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI soared to 1.69 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2020, the state-owned lender said on Wednesday, though its capital buffers held up supported by capital management actions.

The government had been working on re-privatising the Tuscan lender, but progress has been stymied by the collapse of Italy's ruling coalition and a change in leadership at possible buyer UniCredit CRDI.MI, the country's second-biggest bank by assets. ($1 = 0.8248 euros)

