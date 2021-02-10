Italy's Monte dei Paschi annual losses soar, capital holds up

Adds detail

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Losses at Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI soared to 1.69 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2020, the state-owned lender said on Wednesday, though its capital buffers held up supported by capital management actions.

The government had been working on re-privatising the Tuscan lender, but progress has been stymied by the collapse of Italy's ruling coalition and a change in leadership at possible buyer UniCredit CRDI.MI, the country's second-biggest bank by assets.

With its turnaround derailed first by lower-for-longer interest rates and now by the COVID-19 crisis, MPS is ill-equipped to face the fallout from the pandemic, which is expected to bankrupt numerous companies once the government unwind extraordinary support measures.

The 63.5% higher losses reported in Wednesday's full-year results were driven largely by provisions against legal claims the bank booked after the conviction of two former executives. Such provisions account for three quarters of a total of 1.3 billion euros in one-off charges.

MPS said its best-quality capital stood at 12.1% of assets at the end of December, only slightly down from 12.9% three months earlier despite a bad loan clean-up transaction completed in December that shaved around 1 billion euros off its capital base.

($1 = 0.8248 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by David Goodman)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.