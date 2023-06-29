Italy's Mondadori says core earnings could rise by over 10% this year

ROME, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Arnoldo Mondadori Editore MOED.MI lifted its adjusted core earnings target for the year, the publishing house said in a statement on Thursday.
The group now sees its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising by a high single-digit or low double-digit amount in 2023.
Mondadori, which publishes books and operates more than 500 retail outlets across Italy, had previously guided for a single-digit increase in EBITDA.
It also expects its margins to rise between 16%-17% this year, up from a previous forecast of 15%, while confirming its single-digit growth forecast for revenues.
Mondadori, controlled by the Berlusconi family's Fininvest holding, will also buy out 51% of Star Shop Distribuzione for an enterprise value of 9 million euros ($9.8 million) to be paid in cash.
Under the deal, Mondadori will have the right to buy the remaining 49% of the group through put and call options.
Star Shop Distribuzione operates in the distribution of third party publishers in the comics sector.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Reporting by Federica Urso Editing by Keith Weir)
