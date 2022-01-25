Italy's Moncler to go fur-free in two years

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Moncler MONC.MI said on Tuesday it would ban fur in all its collections starting from 2024, following in the footsteps of other fashion brands keen to meet customers' growing ethical and environmental awareness.

"The company will stop sourcing fur this year and the last collection to feature fur will be Fall/Winter 2023," the company said.

The brand known for its goose down jackets - a by-product of the food industry that Moncler assures it is traced and certified - said the stop on fur is consistent with its ongoing commitment to responsible business practices.

Other brands such as Valentino, Prada, Versace, Gucci and Armani have already announced their plans to end the use of fur in the past years and some have recently added angora wool to their banned materials.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.