Italy's minister does not rule out state investment in Stellantis - paper

MILANO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - An eventual presence of the Italian State in the newly created Stellantis automotive group "cannot and must not be a taboo", but such an investment must be constructed in a consensual manner, deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

On Monday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) FCHA.MI, FCAU.N and Peugeot maker PSA PEUP.PA shareholders approved a $52 billion merger to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest car maker.

"A possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of the new group, similar to that of the French government, in my opinion cannot and must not be a taboo", because Stellantis involves the national interest from an employment and industrial point of view, Misiani said in the interview.

