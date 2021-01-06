FCAU

Italy's minister does not rule out state investment in Stellantis - paper

Contributor
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Published

An eventual presence of the Italian State in the newly created Stellantis automotive group "cannot and must not be a taboo", but such an investment must be constructed in a consensual manner, deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

MILANO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - An eventual presence of the Italian State in the newly created Stellantis automotive group "cannot and must not be a taboo", but such an investment must be constructed in a consensual manner, deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

On Monday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) FCHA.MI, FCAU.N and Peugeot maker PSA PEUP.PA shareholders approved a $52 billion merger to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest car maker.

"A possible presence of the Italian State in the capital of the new group, similar to that of the French government, in my opinion cannot and must not be a taboo", because Stellantis involves the national interest from an employment and industrial point of view, Misiani said in the interview.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCAU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More