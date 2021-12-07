Italy's MFE not in loop on ProSieben management decisions - sources

Adds MFE comment

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy's MFE-Mediaforeurope MFEM.MI, the biggest shareholder in rival ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE, was not informed ahead of time of management changes announced by the German media group on Monday, two people familiar with the situation said.

MFE, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, holds 19.1% of the direct shares in ProSieben and there has been speculation for some time that it wants to strengthen its influence.

The group, formerly Mediaset, has repeatedly called for ProSieben to engage with its drive to consolidate Europe's broadcasting industry, but has only received a lukewarm response so far.

The German media company said on Monday it was extending the contract of Chief Executive Rainer Beaujean until 2027, while supervisory board chairman Werner Brandt would not be standing for re-election at its annual general meeting (AGM) in May.

The supervisory board intends to elect Andreas Wiele, a former Axel Springer SPRGn.DE executive board member, as its new chairman, ProSieben said in a statement.

The decision pre-empted the AGM in May, at which MFE wants to fill the three supervisory board mandates that are set to expire with independent experts, Business Insider reported in November.

However, a spokesperson for MFE in Germany said the company was not interested in having its members appointed to the supervisory board.

"Our focus is to have candidates who are best suited for the P7S1 strategy in the next three to five years," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Mark Potter and Jan Harvey)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.