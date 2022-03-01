Italy's MFE 2021 profit boosted by domestic ad sales rebound

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI said on Tuesday its operating profit rose by 52% last year to 476 million euros ($528 million), boosted by a post-pandemic rebound in domestic advertising revenues.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE said ad sales at its core Italian business rose 14.4 year-on-year to 1.98 billion euros, according to preliminary results.

MFE's domestic advertising revenue were up 2.4% last year compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 emergency hit Italy.

MFE last year moved its legal headquarters to the Netherlands and adopted a dual share scheme as part of a strategy to pursue M&A deals in Europe while also giving the Berlusconi family the option of keeping its grip on the group in case of a tie-up.

Previously known as Mediaset, MFE controls Spanish broadcaster Mediaset Espana TL5.MC.

($1 = 0.9016 euros)

