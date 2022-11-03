Italy's Meloni reassures EU on her first foreign trip as premier

By Gabriela Baczynska and Crispian Balmer

BRUSSELS/ROME, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made her first foreign trip in office on Thursday to the heart of the European Union, showcasing her commitment to the bloc mindful of her nationalistic views and spending plans.

Meloni said she wanted "to give the signal of an Italy that obviously wants to participate, collaborate and defend its national interest, doing so within the European dimension, seeking the best solutions together with other countries".

She said she was happy with how the day had gone, adding she discussed Russia's war in Ukraine, energy prices, migration and how to best spend some 190 billion euros earmarked for Italy from the EU's stimulus to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are totally aligned on Ukraine. We will continue to stand firm on sanctions" against Russia, said Metsola. The EU has imposed a series of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of neighbour Ukraine in February.

The EU is also uneasy about Meloni's campaign promises of tax cuts and more social spending, fearing financial instability in Italy as the continent faces a new recession.

The first test for Meloni is on Friday when she presents new public finance targets for Italy.

That will require walking a line between plans to shield consumers from soaring energy prices on the one hand, and the Italian Treasury's forecast of an economic contraction until the second quarter of 2023 on the other.

"There is a risk on the fiscal side," said Gregory Claeys of the Bruegel EU think-tank.

Francesco Galietti of Rome consultancy Policy Sonar said Meloni had to position herself vis-à-vis top EU powers Germany and France, each keen to have the bloc's third economy on their side amid rifts over addressing the energy crunch.

"She needs to leverage this status and extract some concessions in terms of fiscal leniency from the EU, as she prepares to hike the budget deficit for this year," said Galietti.

Meloni said the EU needed "concrete European solutions" as soon as possible to the energy price crisis.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Crispian Balmer, Angelo Amante, Jan Strupczewski and Clement Rossignol; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)

