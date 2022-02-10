Italy's Mediolanum to pay special dividend after record 2021

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Mediolanum BMED.MI said on Thursday it would propose to pay out a special dividend of 0.12 euro per share, bringing its balance dividend to 0.35 euros, after posting a record net profit in 2021.

The bank, which offers its products and services in Italy and abroad, also reported 567 million euros in its January net inflows, of which 411 million euros in managed assets.

Milan-based Mediolanum said it posted a record 713.1 million euros ($815.36 million)in net profit last year, a 64% rise compared to 2020, thanks to growth in recurring business and contribution from all business segments.

($1 = 0.8746 euros)

