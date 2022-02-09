Italy's Mediobanca tops forecasts with record H1 results

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italian financial services group Mediobanca MDBI.MI on Wednesday reported higher than expected results for the first half of its fiscal year thanks to growth in all its business segments.

"The bank delivered a record result in the six months in terms of revenues, gross operating profit and net profit," it said in a statement.

Mediobanca, which offers consumer finance and corporate and investment banking services as well as wealth management, said its net profit had risen 28% year-on-year to 526 million euros ($601 million) in the six months to Dec. 31.

That compares with an analyst consensus gathered by the bank of 482 million euros.

Revenues rose 12% to 1.46 billion euros, thanks to robust growth in the wealth management division and a rebound in consumer lending to pre-COVID levels.

Mediobanca said its advisory business had also performed well especially in France - where it controls boutique firm Messier et Associes - and in the mid-corporate segment in Italy.

A third of Mediobanca's net profit came from its near 13% holding in Generali GASI.MI which makes it the biggest single shareholder in Italy's largest insurer.

Mediobanca's financial year runs from July 1 to June 30.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

