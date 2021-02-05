Italy's Mediobanca buys credits to become net carbon neutral bank

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Mediobanca MDBI.MI has become a net carbon neutral bank by acquiring carbon credits from environmental protection projects in developing countries.

The bank, whose carbon emissions in its 2019-20 financial year were 5,619 tonnes, said the credits came from a wind farm project in the Philippines and a forestation package.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

