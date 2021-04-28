Italy's Mediaset shares rise on prospect of truce with Vivendi

ROME, April 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Mediaset MS.MI were up over 6% in early trade on Wednesday over the prospect of the commercial broadcaster soon reaching a truce with France's Vivendi VIV.MI after years of legal disputes.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters the two groups are were working to reach an accord.

Earlier on Monday newspaper MF reported that a deal with Vivendi over all legal disputes "is a step away", adding that the French group would have 5 years to exit Mediaset's shareholding as part of the deal.

Mediaset and Vivendi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Giulia Segreti)

