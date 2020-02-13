Italy's Mediaset says 2019 advertising sales down 3.6%, better than market

Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday a Nielsen report showed that its advertising revenues last year were down 3.6% year-on-year at constant business perimeters, above market performance.

It added that the overall market, net of advertising linked to the 2018 Soccer World Cup, was down 4.2% in the same period.

Mediaset said that a proper year-on-year comparison should be adjusted to account for the World Cup as well as Champions League and football pay TV from 2018 which were not included in the 2019 offer.

