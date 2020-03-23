Italy's Mediaset hikes stake in ProSiebenSat.1 to just under 20%

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI has raised its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE to just under 20 percent in a move that could help its plans to create a pan-European TV platform to tackle slow growth and stiffer competition.

In a statement on Monday, Mediaset's Spanish unit Mediaset Espana TL5.MC said it had secured a further 4.25% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 for around 61 million euros ($65.58 million), raising its share in the German company to 9.75%.

This adds to the 9.6% already owned by Milan-based Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The overall stake corresponds to voting rights for 20.1 percent, Mediaset said in a separate statement.

($1 = 0.9302 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak; editing by Barbara Lewis)

