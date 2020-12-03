Italy's Massimo Zanetti to be delisted after successful top investor bid

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti MZ8.MI will leave the bourse after its top investor raised its stake to 94.6% following a takeover offer, triggering a sell-out procedure for the remaining shares, the company said late on Wednesday.

The MZB holding company, which originally controlled a 68% stake in the coffee maker, had offered 5.50 euros to buy all the group's shares and delist it to pursue a broader overhaul.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage group - owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts, Puccino's and Boncafe brands - debuted on the Milan stock exchange in 2015 in an initial public offering that set an initial price of 11.60 euros per share.

On Thursday the stock was trading at 5.48 euros per share.

The timing of the de-listing has yet to be disclosed, the company added.

