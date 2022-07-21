Italy's markets left reeling as Draghi government crumbles before ECB rate hike

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian bond and stocks sold off sharply on Thursday following the collapse of Mario Draghi's government just as markets were bracing for the first interest rate hike from the European Central Bank since 2011.

In early trade, benchmark 10-year Italian bonds yields soared over 20 basis points (bps) to their highest in over three weeks and Italian stocks .FTMIB opened down 1.8%.

Italy's government crumbled on Wednesday when three of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's main coalition partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try to end divisions and renew their fractious alliance.

Renewed political uncertainty in Italy, the euro area's third biggest economy, comes just as the bloc's borrowing costs are set to rise.

The ECB is set to hike rates by 25 or 50 basis points on Thursdayto fight record-high inflation.

"Draghi's likely to submit his resignation again and maybe it will be accepted and we get early elections," said DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht. "We also have the ECB meeting and a possible 50 bps rate hike."

Ten-year Italian bond yields rose to 3.70% IT10YT=RR, their highest in over three weeks and were up last up 16 bps on the day. That pushed the gap over top-rated German debt to almost 245 bps, a five-week high DE10IT10=RR.

The euro trimmed its gains EUR=EBS to stand up 0.27% on the day compared to 0.35% earlier, drawing support from expectations for a big ECB rate hike on Thursday.

The ECB announces its policy decision at 1215 GMT, 30 minutes later than previously, while ECB chief Christine Lagarde's news conference is scheduled for 1245 GMT, 15 minutes later than in the past.

In contrast to Italy, most other euro zone bond yields were steady ahead of the ECB meeting, with analysts saying that news that Nord Stream 1 gas supplies to Europe would be resumed after closing for maintenance period was helping sentiment.

The ECB is also expected to announce a new tool aimed at capping member countries' borrowing costs when they are deemed to be out of sync with economic reality - as has happened in Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

That programme is now seen as even more crucial given the political crisis in Italy.

