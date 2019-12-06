Italy's market watchdog alleges "serious irregularities" by CHL management

Andrea Mandala Reuters
Italian market watchdog Consob said on Friday it had decided to suspend from trading the shares of information technology and e-commerce service provider CHL over allegations of serious irregularities and possible market abuse.

Consob said in a statement the alleged irregularities related to informations about the company's economic and financial situation that CHL's top management had provided to investors.

CHL could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)

