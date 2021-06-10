Italy's Marcolin extends license deal with Guess to 2030

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Marcolin Group has renewed in advance an exclusive license agreement with U.S. apparel retailer Guess GES.N for the design, manufacture and sale of Guess and Marciano branded spectacles, the eyewear company said on Thursday.

The partnership has been extended to 2030, privately-owned Marcolin said in a statement.

It added that since 2013 Guess has been Marcolin's reference brand for the diffusion fashion segment, lines that retail at lower prices in order to reach a broader audience.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

