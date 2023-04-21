Italy's Marcegaglia buys Severstal's Latvian operations

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Steel firm Marcegaglia has acquired 100% of Russia's Severstal CHMF.MM unit in Latvia, the Italian company said in a statement on Friday.

The deal, carried out by the Marcegaglia Carbon Steel unit, was completed after the company obtained clearance from both the Baltic country's government and the European Union's (EU) competition watchdog.

The total consideration for the purchase has not been paid to Severstal but was transferred into an escrow account where it will remain "frozen" as long as the sanctions imposed by the EU against the Kremlin remain in place.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gavin Jones)

