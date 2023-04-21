Markets

Italy's Marcegaglia buys Severstal's Latvian operations

April 21, 2023 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Steel firm Marcegaglia has acquired 100% of Russia's Severstal CHMF.MM unit in Latvia, the Italian company said in a statement on Friday.

The deal, carried out by the Marcegaglia Carbon Steel unit, was completed after the company obtained clearance from both the Baltic country's government and the European Union's (EU) competition watchdog.

The total consideration for the purchase has not been paid to Severstal but was transferred into an escrow account where it will remain "frozen" as long as the sanctions imposed by the EU against the Kremlin remain in place.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gavin Jones)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.