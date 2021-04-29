Italy's Maire Tecnimont Q1 core profit drop 11%

Contributor
Federica Urso Reuters
Published

Italy's Maire Tecnimont posted a 11% drop in core earnings in the first quarter, the oil and gas services company said on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic and weather conditions weighed on the execution of projects.

rewrites word in headline

April 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Maire Tecnimont MTCM.MI posted a 11% drop in core earnings in the first quarter, the oil and gas services company said on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic and weather conditions weighed on the execution of projects.

The group reported 37.8 million euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the January to March period.

Revenues fell 11.4% to 625.7 million euros in the first three months of the year but the company said it expected an increase in volumes in the next quarters "assuming a progressive reduction of the restriction caused by Covid-19."

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More