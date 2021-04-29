Italy's Maire Tecnimont Q1 core profit drop 11%

rewrites word in headline

April 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Maire Tecnimont MTCM.MI posted a 11% drop in core earnings in the first quarter, the oil and gas services company said on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic and weather conditions weighed on the execution of projects.

The group reported 37.8 million euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the January to March period.

Revenues fell 11.4% to 625.7 million euros in the first three months of the year but the company said it expected an increase in volumes in the next quarters "assuming a progressive reduction of the restriction caused by Covid-19."

