Italy's Maggioli withdraws Milan IPO due to market conditions

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian group Maggioli, a provider of digital services to public administrations, said on Tuesday it withdrew its initial public offering (IPO) on Milan's Euronext Growth because it did not get a satisfactory valuation of the company.

The offering worth up to 146 million euros ($160.45 million) was launched on July 3 and ended on Tuesday, with a debut on Euronext Growth Milan that would have been expected later this week.

"The adverse conditions of the domestic and international financial markets did not allow for a satisfactory valuation of the company", the family-owned group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

