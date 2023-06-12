News & Insights

Italy's Maggioli expects to launch IPO by beginning of July

June 12, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian group Maggioli, which provides digital solutions for public authorities, said on Monday it expects to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to list on Euronext Growth Milan by the beginning of July.

The offering will consist of mainly newly issued shares and should account for 35-40% of the company's share capital after the listing, Maggioli said in a statement.

The group could be valued at as much as 400-500 million euros ($430-$538 million) after the capital increase, a source told Reuters back in May.

Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. are acting as joint global coordinators for the IPO.

Revenue at Maggioli, which provides digital transformation and ICT services to local public administrations, totalled 240 million euros in 2022, up from 205 million in 2021.

($1 = 0.9295 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Jason Neely)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

