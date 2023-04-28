Italy's Lottomatica says IPO priced at 9 euros, bottom of range

MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Italian gambling firm Lottomatica said on Friday it priced shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 9 euros, at the bottom of its target range.

The company, backed by Apollo Global Management APO.N, said it would debut on the Milan Stock Exchange on May 3 with a market capitalization of 2.265 billion euros ($2.49 billion).

The free float will be equal to 26.5% of the share capital, but it could rise to 30.5% in case of full exercise of the greenshoe option.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing Federico Maccioni)

