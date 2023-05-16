Italy's Lottomatica reports higher Q1 results, to issue 1.2 bln bonds

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Lottomatica LTMC.MI reported higher net profit and revenues in the first quarter as it confirmed the guidance for 2023, the Italian gambling firm said on Tuesday.

Net profit in the first three months of the year came in at 46.4 million euros ($51.08 million), compared with 34.6 million a year earlier, while revenues rose to 424.8 million euros from 355.7 million.

Lottomatica reiterated its forecasts for 2023 of revenues of between 1.57-1.7 billion euros, with adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are seen in a range of 550-570 million euros.

The gambling company also said it would issue 1.2 billion euros in two bonds due 2028 in order to fund the redemption of notes due 2025 and pay costs related to its recent listing, Europe's largest IPO so far this year.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.