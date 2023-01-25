Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing."

Lottomatica is working with UniCredit CRDI.MI, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Barclays BARC.L, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and JPMorgan JPM.N on a possible stock market listing, two people close to the matter told Reuters last week.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

