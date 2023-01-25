GS

Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth

January 25, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing."

Lottomatica is working with UniCredit CRDI.MI, Goldman Sachs GS.N, Barclays BARC.L, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and JPMorgan JPM.N on a possible stock market listing, two people close to the matter told Reuters last week.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
