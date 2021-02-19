Italy's Leonardo to raise about 2.1 bln euros in DRS U.S. listing - paper

Adds details and background

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy's defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI is set to raise about 2.1 billion euros ($2.54 billion) from the New York Stock Exchange listing of its U.S. unit DRS, daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday.

The newspaper said state-controlled Leonardo would be holding a board meeting mid-next week to decide on the initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be complete by March.

The move is intended to support the defence conglomerate's strategy and raise fresh liquidity and is expected to consist of a sale of 40% of Leonardo's stake as well as a cash call.

Leonardo bought DRS in 2008 in a deal valuing the U.S. defence company at $5.2 billion, including $1.27 billion in debt, equal to 3.4 billion euros at the time of the acquisition, according to Leonardo's presentation of the 2008 deal.

In November, Leonardo said it intended to keep control of the unit.

Il Messaggero said DRS was given a total value close to 3.5 billion euros.

A Leonardo spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8268 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

