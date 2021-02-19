Italy's Leonardo to raise about 2.1 bln euros in DRS listing - paper

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy's defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI is set to raise about 2.1 billion euros ($2.54 billion) from the listing of its U.S. unit DRS, expected to be completed by March, daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday.

The report said that the state-controlled group will be holding a board mid-next week to decide on the listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

It added that DRS was given a total value close to 3.5 billion euros at a meeting with banks on Thursday.

A Leonardo spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8268 euros)

