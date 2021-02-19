Companies

Italy's Leonardo to raise about 2.1 bln euros in DRS listing - paper

Contributor
Stefano Bernabei Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italy's defence group Leonardo is set to raise about 2.1 billion euros ($2.54 billion) from the listing of its U.S. unit DRS, expected to be completed by March, daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday.

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italy's defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI is set to raise about 2.1 billion euros ($2.54 billion) from the listing of its U.S. unit DRS, expected to be completed by March, daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday.

The report said that the state-controlled group will be holding a board mid-next week to decide on the listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

It added that DRS was given a total value close to 3.5 billion euros at a meeting with banks on Thursday.

A Leonardo spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8268 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular