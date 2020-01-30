Companies

Italy's Leonardo sees 2019 orders, revenue above expectations

Francesca Landini Reuters
Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo said on Thursday it expected full-year orders and revenue to exceed its 2019 guidance, thanks to a strong performance of its main businesses in the final part of the year.

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MIsaid on Thursday it expected full-year orders and revenue to exceed its 2019 guidance, thanks to a strong performance of its main businesses in the final part of the year.

Results in the key areas of the group, which include helicopters and defence electronics & security, have more than offset weaknesses in the space manufacturing and ATR joint ventures, Leonardo said.

"We are accelerating growth in the top-line, confirming the path to increasing profits and cash-flow generation over the business plan," Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said in a statement.

At constant exchange rates, the group now expects 2019 orders to be above the top-end of a 12.5 billion-13.5 billion euro ($13.9 billion-$15 billion) range previously indicated.

It also sees revenue exceeding the 12.5 billion-13.0 billion euro expected range and the free operating cash flow coming in slightly above a 200 million euro forecast.

Earnings before interests, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) is expected to come in at mid to the upper-end of a 1.175 million-1.225 million euro expectation.

Leonardo added that additional benefits to 2019 results could come in case of favourable trends in foreign exchange.

The company will publish its full-year results and update to its business plan on March 13, it added.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

