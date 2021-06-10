Companies

Italy's Leonardo seeks partner who can buy its automation business

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Italy's Leonardo is seeking a partner who could acquire its Genoa-based automation division in the future, while ensuring long-term competitiveness of the business, the defence group said on Thursday.

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI is seeking a partner who could acquire its Genoa-based automation division in the future, while ensuring long-term competitiveness of the business, the defence group said on Thursday.

The company said it is considering "various options" for the future of the division, adding it aims to safeguard automation's employment levels in the future.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Francesca Landini)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular