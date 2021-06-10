Italy's Leonardo seeks partner who can buy its automation business

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI is seeking a partner who could acquire its Genoa-based automation division in the future, while ensuring long-term competitiveness of the business, the defence group said on Thursday.

The company said it is considering "various options" for the future of the division, adding it aims to safeguard automation's employment levels in the future.

