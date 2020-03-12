Italy's Leonardo says virus will not impact its fundamentals

Companies

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak could cause a temporary and selective stop in production at some of its plants, but added the epidemic would not impact its medium-term fundamentals.

Italy's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic shot past 1,000 on Thursday as the economic impact worsened, with much of the country at a standstill.

Despite uncertainty created by the illness, the group updated its business plan targets, indicating an average annual growth of 8% for its earnings before interests, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) in the next five years.

Over the 5-year horizon, revenue will grow on average by 4% and total orders will reach 80 billion euros, it said.

The state-controlled group reported revenue of 13.8 billion euros in 2019, up 12.6% year-on-year and driven by its defence electronics & security and aeronautics divisions.

Its core earnings, or EBITA, rose 12% to 1.251 billion euros million thanks to an improvement recorded at its defence electronics & security, helicopters and aeronautics

divisions, which more than offset weakness in the space manufacturing and ATR joint-venture.

Both core earnings and revenue posted last year exceeded the group's guidance.

Leonardo said it expected revenue to reach 14.0-14.5 billion euros and core earnings to rose to 1.325-1.375 billion euros this year, but added the guidance did not take into account the potential negative impact of coronavirus.

Shares in Leonardo fell 22% on Thursday to 5.75 euros, as the Milan blue-chip index shed 17% with investors fretting about the long-term economic costs of the virus.

