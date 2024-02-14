Italy's Leonardo open to acquisitions, CEO says

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI is open to acquisitions, but these must be proportioned to the group's financial capabilities and carried out with discipline, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

"Acquisitions that are commensurate to our financial capabilities - which at the moment are good - can be done," Roberto Cingolani told reporters.

Cingolani added that the acquisitions would be carried in parallel with broader joint ventures with European peers, a pillar Leonardo strategy moving forward.

"The objective is not making more money, but it's becoming a global player," he explained.

