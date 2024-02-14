News & Insights

Companies

Italy's Leonardo open to acquisitions, CEO says

February 14, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Written by Giulia Segreti for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI is open to acquisitions, but these must be proportioned to the group's financial capabilities and carried out with discipline, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

"Acquisitions that are commensurate to our financial capabilities - which at the moment are good - can be done," Roberto Cingolani told reporters.

Cingolani added that the acquisitions would be carried in parallel with broader joint ventures with European peers, a pillar Leonardo strategy moving forward.

"The objective is not making more money, but it's becoming a global player," he explained.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.segreti@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.