Italy's Leonardo exploring options for U.S. unit DRS with Goldman - sources

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI is working with Goldman Sachs to explore options for its U.S. unit DRS, including a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled group said late on Monday it was considering alternative plans to create value for its shareholders, including the possibility of listing DRS, but said it had not taken any formal decision yet.

"A potential listing would happen next year," one of the sources said.

Goldman Sachs was not available for comment. Leonardo declined to comment.

Bloomberg newswire reported on Monday that the defence group was considering listing 40% of DRS, with the whole unit valued at $3 billion.

State-controlled Leonardo bought DRS in 2008 in a deal valuing the U.S. defence company at $5.2 billion, including $1.27 billion in debt. This was equal to 3.4 billion euros at the time of the acquisition, according to Leonardo's presentation of the 2008 deal.

Last year the New Jersey-based company posted revenue of $2.7 billion, up 17% year-on-year, and earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) of $208 million, up 38%.

Shares in Leonardo rose 7.4% to 5.42 euros on Tuesday as investors cheered the prospect of a potential listing of DRS, which would bring cash to its parent company.

Last week, Leonardo said free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the first nine months of the year was a negative 2.6 billion euros, pushing financial debt to 5.88 billion euros, up from 2.85 billion euros at the end of last year.

"A listing of DRS could be a necessary move to reduce debt," an industry source told Reuters.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Giulia Segreti and Jan Harvey)

