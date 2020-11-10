Italy's Leonardo exploring options for U.S DRS unit with Goldman Sachs - sources

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI is working with Goldman Sachs to explore options for its U.S. unit DRS, including a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled group late on Monday said it was considering alternative plans to create value for its shareholders, including the possibility to list DRS, adding it had not taken any formal decision yet.

"A potential listing would happen next year," one of the sources said.

Goldman Sachs was not available for comment. Leonardo declined to comment.

Bloomberg newswire reported on Monday that the defence group was weighing the possibility to list 40% of DRS, which would be valued in total $3 billion.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

