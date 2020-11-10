Companies
GS

Italy's Leonardo exploring options for U.S DRS unit with Goldman Sachs - sources

Contributors
Francesca Landini Reuters
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italian defence group Leonardo is working with Goldman Sachs to explore options for its U.S. unit DRS, including a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI is working with Goldman Sachs to explore options for its U.S. unit DRS, including a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled group late on Monday said it was considering alternative plans to create value for its shareholders, including the possibility to list DRS, adding it had not taken any formal decision yet.

"A potential listing would happen next year," one of the sources said.

Goldman Sachs was not available for comment. Leonardo declined to comment.

Bloomberg newswire reported on Monday that the defence group was weighing the possibility to list 40% of DRS, which would be valued in total $3 billion.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular