Italy's Leonardo boosts its helicopter business with Kopter acquisition

Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo has signed a deal to buy Switzerland's Kopter Group from Lynwood AG for $185 million, plus additional payments linked to targets, the company said on Tuesday.
