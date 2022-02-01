Italy's League leader defends Monte dei Paschi CEO

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The leader of Italy's right-wing League party Matteo Salvini on Tuesday defended the CEO of state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI, whom sources have said the Treasury wants to replace.

Salvini said Monte dei Paschi (MPS) CEO Guido Bastianini had led the bank to post its best results in years.

Bastianini, who took the helm in 2020 with the backing of the 5-Star Movement, is under pressure to quit after the Treasury last year failed to sell MPS to rival UniCredit CRDI.MI, delaying re-privatisation plans, sources have said.

"Politics can't question MPS CEO Bastianini. [Economy] Minister [Daniele] Franco must say whether a manager that has shown MPS can stand on its own feet is in doubt," Salvini said in a note.

