Italy's League asks for management change at Leonardo after delayed IPO

ROME, March 24 (Reuters) - Italy's League party asked for a management change at Leonardo LDOF.MI on Wednesday after the state-controlled defense group delayed its plan to list U.S. unit DRS due to adverse market conditions.

"There is an urgent need for a new management able to work with serenity and industrial vision and to ensure the necessary credibility on the international markets," League party leader Matteo Salvini said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

