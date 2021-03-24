Companies

Italy's League asks for management change at Leonardo after delayed IPO

Contributor
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Italy's League party asked for a management change at Leonardo on Wednesday after the state-controlled defense group delayed its plan to list U.S. unit DRS due to adverse market conditions.

ROME, March 24 (Reuters) - Italy's League party asked for a management change at Leonardo LDOF.MI on Wednesday after the state-controlled defense group delayed its plan to list U.S. unit DRS due to adverse market conditions.

"There is an urgent need for a new management able to work with serenity and industrial vision and to ensure the necessary credibility on the international markets," League party leader Matteo Salvini said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular