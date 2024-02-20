News & Insights

US Markets
SEDA

Italy's KME signs deal with US SEDA to list Cunova unit on NYSE

Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

February 20, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian copper and copper alloy producer KME KME.MI said on Tuesday it had signed an equity transaction deal aimed at listing its Cunova unit on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

KME, which has a 45% stake in Cunova, signed the business combination agreement with German private equity fund Paragon, which owns the remaining 55% of the company, as well as NYSE-listed special purpose acquisition company SEDA.

Under the deal, KME will sell its aerospace business to Cunova and hold around 60% of the combined listed company, while Paragon will fully exit its investment.

The pro-forma enterprise value of the combined company is estimated to be around $736 million, including a net debt of $289 million, and an equity value of about $447 million.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.